Kidapawan records highest COVID-19 new infections in Region 12, Koronadal has 32,

HEALTH • 19:00 PM Tue Feb 8, 2022
20
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY  - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 8, 2022 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (332) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FIVE-HUNDRED-NINETY-FOUR (594) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato, a 5-year-old and a 59-old males.

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Makilala, North Cotabato, a 15-year-old male.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

One (1) reported death from Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Glan, Sarangani

Overall, there are a total of 67,497 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,334 (4.94%) are active cases, 61,740 (91.47%) recoveries and 2,400 (3.56%) COVID-19 related deaths.

