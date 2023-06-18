The kingdom of heaven is at hand

Eleventh Sunday in Ordinary Time Year

1st Reading – Exodus 19:2-6a

After they made the journey from Rephidim and entered the wilderness of Sinai, they then pitched camp in the wilderness. While Israel was encamped there in front of the mountain,

Moses went up to the mountain of God. Then the Lord called to him from the mountain, saying: This is what you will say to the house of Jacob; tell the Israelites:

You have seen how I treated the Egyptians and how I bore you up on eagles’ wings and brought you to myself.

Now, if you obey me completely and keep my covenant, you will be my treasured possession among all peoples, though all the earth is mine.

You will be to me a kingdom of priests, a holy nation.

Responsorial Psalm – Psalms 100:1-2, 3, 5

R. We are His people, the sheep of His flock.

Shout joyfully to the Lord, all you lands;

serve the Lord with gladness;

come before him with joyful song.

R. We are His people, the sheep of His flock.

Know that the Lord is God,

he made us, we belong to him,

we are his people, the flock he shepherds.

R. We are His people, the sheep of His flock.

Good indeed is the Lord,

His mercy endures forever,

his faithfulness lasts through every generation.

R. We are His people, the sheep of His flock.

2nd Reading – Romans 5:6-11

Brothers and sisters:

For Christ, while we were still helpless, yet died at the appointed time for the ungodly.

Indeed, only with difficulty does one die for a just person, though perhaps for a good person one might even find courage to die.

But God proves his love for us in that while we were still sinners Christ died for us.

How much more then, since we are now justified by his blood, will we be saved through him from the wrath.

Indeed, if, while we were enemies, we were reconciled to God through the death of his Son, how much more, once reconciled, will we be saved by his life.

Not only that, but we also boast of God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have now received reconciliation.

Alleluia – Mark 1:15

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

The Kingdom of God is at Hand;

repent and believe in the Gospel.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel – Matthew 9:36-10:8

At the sight of the crowds, his heart was moved with pity for them because they were troubled and abandoned, like sheep without a shepherd.

Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few; so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest.”

Then he summoned his twelve disciples and gave them authority over unclean spirits to drive them out and to cure every disease and every illness.

The names of the twelve apostles are these: first, Simon called Peter, and his brother Andrew; James, the son of Zebedee, and his brother John;

Philip and Bartholomew, Thomas and Matthew the tax collector; James, the son of Alphaeus, and Thaddeus;

Simon the Cananean, and Judas Iscariot who betrayed him.

Jesus sent out these twelve after instructing them thus, “Do not go into pagan territory or enter a Samaritan town.

Go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.

As you go, make this proclamation: ‘The kingdom of heaven is at hand.’

Cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, drive out demons. Without cost you have received; without cost you are to give.