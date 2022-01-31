Koronadal City lists 75 new COVID-19 infections

COTABATO CITY Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 30, 2022 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (432) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-NINE (369) NEW RECOVERIES

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 63,281 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,411 (5.39%) are active cases, 57,494 (90.86%) recoveries and 2,356 (3.72%) COVID-19 related deaths.