Koronadal City lists 75 new COVID-19 infections

HEALTH • 20:45 PM Sun Jan 30, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 30, 2022 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (432) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-NINE (369) NEW RECOVERIES

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 63,281 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,411 (5.39%) are active cases, 57,494 (90.86%) recoveries and 2,356 (3.72%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republác fthe Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JANUARY 30. 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 68 ALAMADA 1 ALEOSAN 3 ANTIPAS 3 CARMEN 5 KABACAN 6 KIDAPAWAN CITY 17 LIBUNGAN 7 MATALAM 20 MIDSAYAP 38 M'LANG 8 PIGCAWAYAN 11 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 8 BANGA KORONADAL CITY LAKESEB 1 75 30 7 NORALA f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Pa1of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Phippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 30. 2022 6:00 PM POLOMOLOK SURALLAH 38 5 TAMPAKAN 5 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 7 BAGUMBAYAN 4 COLUMBIO 7 ESPERANZA ISULAN LAMBAYONG 2 12 3 1 LEBAK LUTAYAN PALIMBANG PRES. QUIRINO SEN. NINOY AQUINO 2 1 2 2 33 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 432 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) (Page 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRICEL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JANUARY 30, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 219 CARMEN LIBUNGAN 2 3 10 MATALAM M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN 5 5 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 4 KORONADAL CITY POLOMOLOK 55 65 1 TAMPAKAN REGION XII 369 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1 of1) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

