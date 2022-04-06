  Wednesday Apr, 06 2022 06:50:19 PM

Koronadal, Kidapawan, Tacurong zero COVID-19 infection

HEALTH • 08:15 AM Wed Apr 6, 2022
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH COVID upates

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of April 5, 2022 (6:00 PM)

FIFTEEN (15) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ELEVEN (11) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One  reported death from Koronadal City. The 70,368th reported confirmed case, 70 years old female. Cause of death is COVID Confirmed Severe, Community Acquired Pneumonia High Risk with Hypoxia, Cerebrovascular Disease Hemorrhagic.

Overall, there are a total of 70,386 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 140 (0.20%) are active cases, 67,644 (96.10%) recoveries and 2,570 (3.65%) COVID-19 related deaths.

 

