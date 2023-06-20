Lamitan City progressing says mayor in state-of-city report 

COTABATO CITY - The Lamitan City government is confident it can achieve its 2022-2005 peace, security and economic goals with the support of its Muslim and Christian constituents, the city’s chief executive stated in a symbolic state-of-the city report (SOCR) Monday.

Mayor Roderick Furigay, elected as Lamitan City mayor during the May 9, 2022 elections, said in his SOCR that there have been considerable improvements in the local investment climate, based on increase in applications for business licenses and entry of investors from outside.

Lamitan City, a component-city of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, has more than 40 barangays.

The Lamitan City LGU had received five Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) citations from the central office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government in the past six years.

The DILG never provides an SGLG to municipal, city and provincial governments whose officials are involved in criminal activities, or have problems with the Commission on Audit and the Ombudsman.

Furigay told thousands of guests from across Lamitan City and from nearby towns in Basilan who listened to his SOCR in a public gymnasium adjacent to their city hall that he has a “feeling of fulfilment and hope” owing to the progress that they have achieved in recent years.

"Fulfillment because I feel that I have done justice to my mandate. Hope because we can look forward to the future with optimism as we have laid down the groundwork that will catapult us to where we want to be," Furigay said.

He said besides having empowered their barangay governments, their LGU had also been capacitated on disaster and calamity response.

Furigay was a three-termer mayor before he was elected mayor in last year’s local elections.

“Lamitan City has continued to attract investments and create opportunities for its residents, having implemented programs and initiatives to support the local businesses particularly those in the agriculture and tourism sectors, which resulted in increased revenues for the city,” he said.