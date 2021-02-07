  Sunday Feb, 07 2021 09:51:58 PM

Lanao Sur to build provincial hospital, sports complex, food terminal

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 21:45 PM Sun Feb 7, 2021
7
By: 
Jun Alonto Datu Ramos
Lanao Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong sign documents for the infra project.(Jun Datu Ramos)

MARAWI CITY - The Lanao del Sur Provincial Government, headed by Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Alonto Adiong, Jr. had sealed the deal for a historic infrastucture project which will greatly affect the lives of their constituents.

A loan agreement with Landbank has now allowed the Provincial Government to begin construction of three facilities:

1. A Provincial Sports Complex

2. A two- storey Provincial Food Terminal with a wet and dry supermarket building

3. A three-storey 100-bed state-of-the-art Lanao del Sur Provincial Hospital

With these projects, both the economic and public health concerns of the province will be addressed, which are urgent needs due to the ongoing pandemic.

Also present during the signing were Vice Governor Mohammad Khalid “Mujam” Raki-in Adiong, Provincial Engineer Dimasira Macabando Jr., Provincial Accountant Norhana L. Sumandar, Provincial Treasurer Gonaranao Mapandi Jr., Assistant Provincial Engineer Mohammad Khalid “Jopet” Usman, and the Board Members of Lanao del Sur namely, Hon. Atty. Alan Panolong, Hon. Abdulhamid Amerbitor, Hon. Abdulrashid Balindong, Hon. Alicozaman Mangata, Hon. Nasser Ganda Jr., Hon. Zorab Mangotara, and Hon. Shirali Sani.

