Lanao Sur cops arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize over P1-M worth of shabu

LANAO DEL SUR - As police authorities in the in Bangsamoro region continues their relentless operations against illegal drugs, joint personnel of PDEU/PSOG LDSPPO, PMFC-LDSPPO, 1403rd RMFC, 1402nd RMFC, PIU-LDSPPO, and Tugaya MPS conducted a buy-bust operation that resulted in the arrest of three high-value individuals (HVI) involved in drug trafficking and seizure of shabu worth Php1,095,480.00 on January 24, 2024 at Brgy. Sugod Mawatan, Tugaya, Lanao del Sur.

A brief firefight between the suspects and the operating units ensued, eventually leading to the successful arrest of the suspects.

Seized/confiscated in the area of operation was One (1) heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing MOL 1.2 grams with SDP Php8,160.00 (buy-bust item); 12 pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighing MOL 159.9 grams with SDP Php1,087,320.00; Two (2) pieces genuine one-thousand peso bill (buy-bust money); One unit Remington caliber 45 pistol with SN: SA02357 inserted with one magazine containing five (5) live ammunitions; and other drug paraphernalia.

Furthermore, an actual physical inventory of evidence was conducted in the presence of a DOJ representative and Brgy. Chairman of Brgy. Sugod Mawatan.

The arrested suspects and confiscated evidence were brought to Provincial Headquarters LDSPPO for documentation and preparation of appropriate charges against the suspects.