Lanao Sur cops arrest bigtime drug peddler, seize PHP3.4-M shabu

Edwin O. Fernandez

 

COTABATO CITY (Feb. 1) - Police authorities in Lanao del Sur arrested Tuesday a bigtime drug peddler and seized from him more than P3.4 million worth of suspected shabu.

Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police provincial director, in his report to Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, police director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), identified the arrested suspect as Samsodin Gundarangin Diarolah, 35 years old, a resident of Barangay Pagalamatan, Balabagan, Lanao del Sur.

Diarolah was arrested at 1 p.m. on Tuesday during anti-drug operation along the Narciso Ramos Highway, Barangay Daguan, Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur.

The operation conducted with the help of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-BARMM) also led to the recovery of one motorcycle and mobile phones used by the suspect in drug dealings.

He first agreed to sell the prohibited drugs to an undercover agent and the hand off area was the national highway in Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur

Diarolah is now detained at Kapatagan municipal police lock up cell while charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared against him.

Brig. Gen. Guyguyon lauded the Lanao del Sur police for its relentless efforts in the campaign against illegal drugs that has been yielding positive results to sustain the gains of PRO BAR in its campaign against illegal drugs. 

