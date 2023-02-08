  Wednesday Feb, 08 2023 11:25:32 PM

Lanao Sur cops foil P850K worth shabu delivery

Local News • 16:00 PM Wed Feb 8, 2023
John M. Unson
The two suspects are now in the custody of the Maguing Municipal Police Station. (From PRO-BAR)

COTABATO CITY - Policemen seized P850,000 worth of shabu from two men intercepted Monday at a checkpoint in Maguing , Lanao del Sur. 

Brig. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Wednesday Fahad Ampao Pangcatan and Mohammad Aragasi, Jr., both Maranaos, are now clamped down in a detention facility of the Maguing Municipal Police Station. 

Pangcatan, 21, and the 20-year-old Aragasi were riding a motorcycle together when they were intercepted by policemen at a checkpoint in Barangay Bato-Bato in Maguing, en route to somewhere in the town center. 

The police team that flagged them down for a routine inspection found shabu in their bags, with a total weight of 125 grams, valued at P850,000. 

Pangcatan ang Aragasi had told investigators they were to deliver their illegal merchandise to a buyer in the town proper of Maguing. 

Guyguyon said the Maguing municipal police shall prosecute Pangcatan ang Aragasi for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.  

 

