Lanao Sur now has `Adiong Road'

COTABATO CITY--- Congress has named Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Sr. National Road a highway connecting Marawi City to Wao, Lanao del Sur.

The measure, Republic Act 11607, was authored by Lanao del Sur Rep. Ansaruddin Alonto Adiong, son of the late former provincial governor.

The high-ticket highway is a project of the now third-termer congressman.

The overland artery connects Marawi City to the towns of Maguing, Bumbaran and Wao, all in the first district of Lanao del Sur.

Marawi City, which has more than 90 barangays, is the capital of Lanao del Sur, a component-province of the Bangsamoro region.

RA 11607 was signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte last December 10, 2021.

It was Adiong’s father who planned the road project while serving as provincial governor of Lanao del Sur, which covers 39 towns.

The route connects Lanao del Sur to Bukidnon province in Administrative Region 12.