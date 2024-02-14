Lanao Sur police office gets patrol cars, guns from PRO-BAR

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police regional director for the Bangsamoro Region, on Teusday spearheaded the turn-over ceremony and blessing of newly issued 21 units of patrol jeeps (Toyota Hilux Single Cab 4x2), 94 Basic Assault Rifles (Dasan & Emtan), 21,345 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 31 raincoats to Lanao del Sur PPO assisted by Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao Sur police provincial director and Lt. Colonel Edgar Batoon of PRO-BAR, held at Kabalikat ’98 Stage, Camp Bagong Amai Pakpak, Marawi City.

Lanao Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr has graced the turn over ceremony as the guest of Honor and Speaker. He also also received the equipment in behalf of the local police.

“Para mapanatili po natin ang kapayapaan ng Lanao del Sur, magtulungnan po tayo - magtulungan ang LGUs at ang Kapulisan natin. Sa ating mga Chiefs of Police, kung ano man ang mga problema, andito po ang ating mga LGUs para tumulong. Sa ating Chief PNP at Chief Minister, Maraming salamat sa mga biyayang ipinaabot niyo sa Lanao del Sur para sa kapayaan ng buong probinsya at sa buong BARMM," Gov. Adiong said in his speech.

Likewise, the provincial governor extends his profound gratitude to NHQ PNP through the Regional Director, PRO BAR, for the timely issuance of patrol cars, basic assault rifles and ammunition which are contributory in enhancing the move and shoot capability of the province's police force in responding to incidents and emergencies and vowed for the support of the Local Government Units.

Among the 21 municipal police stations that received the 21 patrol were Amai Manabilang, Bacolod Kalawi, Binidayan, Buadipuso Buntong, Bubong, Calanogas, Kapai, Kapatagan, Lumbaca Unayan, Lumbatan, Lumbayanague, Maguing, Piagapo, Picong, Pualas, Poonabayabao, Sultan Dumalondong, Tagoloan, Taraka, Tubaran, and Tugaya.