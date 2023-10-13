Lanao Sur's APMC 'fast-rising' hospital in PH: DOH exec

MARAWI CITY - The Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in this city is fast becoming a facility on par with other top hospitals in the country, bolstered by the groundbreaking of a PHP470 million multi-specialty building on Thursday.

In a keynote message here, Department of Health Undersecretary Dr. Abdullah Dumama said the APMC, a “fast-rising” facility, has managed to upgrade its facilities through the years, citing the growing expansion of its services. "Other (government) hospitals are upgrading vigorously, and APMC is catching up, my frequent visit here is a barometer," he said.

Dumama, together with APMC and local government officials led the groundbreaking ceremony for the seven-storey building which is expected to be finished by 2025.

Dumama said the building forms part of DOH's Health Facility Enhancement Program, which also provides modern medical facilities and equipment.

Dr. Shalimar Rakiin, the APMC chief of hospital, said the new building is also part of the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan under DOH Department Order No. 2021-0001.

The construction of the building also coincided with Republic Act No. 11959 or the Regional Specialty Act.

Measles outbreak

Meanwhile, Dumama and other DOH officials visited communities in this city and towns in the province after a reported measles outbreak.

Rakiin said the APMC admitted more than 150 patients with one death resulting from pneumonia.

"We have observed the increase of cases between August and September, and we have to hire 15 (medical staff) to reinforce our response," she said.

Rakiin said the patients include children below nine months old which is unusual because previous cases of measles target older children.

"When we asked the parents (of the patients), we found out that 90 to 95 percent said their children were unvaccinated for measles, which we encouraged them to go to their nearest health centers to get immunized," she said.

Rakiin said there is a need to contain the outbreak to prevent the spread of the cases to nearby provinces.