  Sunday Mar, 10 2024 10:21:38 PM

Lawmen seize P13.6-M worth of shabu in Indanan, Sulu

TIMRA Reports • 19:45 PM Sun Mar 10, 2024
53
By: 
John Felix Unson
Shabu dealer Sakura Badih Astung is now locked in a detention facility in Sulu province.  (PDEA-BARMM photo)

COTABATO CITY --- Law enforcement operatives and Army personnel seized P13.6 million worth of shabu from a large-scale trafficker entrapped on Saturday in Indanan town in Sulu.

The sting that led to the arrest of Sakura Badih Astung was laid by agents in Sulu of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with the help of units of the Sulu Provincial Police Office and the military’s Western Mindanao Command.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, said on Sunday that their operation at about noontime Saturday in Barangay Tagbak in Indanan also led to the confiscation from Astung of his mobile phone containing numbers of his contacts in the province and a motorcycle that he used in delivering his illegal merchandise around the municipality and in Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

A companion of Astung, who was supposed to be entrapped too, managed to escape and hurt a soldier under the Army’s 100th Infantry Battalion whom he shot with a pistol a he ran away when he sensed that they have sold two kilos of shabu, costing P13.6 million, to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen.

The wounded soldier was immediately transported to a hospital for treatment.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

North Cotabato police intelligence officer slain in Gen. Santos ambush

KORONADAL CITY - Patay ang isang police intelligence officer ng Carmen Municipal POlice Station ng North Cotabato matapos na siya ay ambusin sa...

PH Navy gunboat intercepts P64-M undocumented tobacco

MANILA – The Philippine Navy (PN) on Sunday announced that one of its patrol gunboats, the BRP Jose Loor Sr. (PC-390), had successfully...

Marcos wishes Muslim community ‘meaningful, solemn’ Ramadan

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday joined the Muslim community in the observance of the holy month of Ramadan. “I am in...

Marawi voters say "Yes" to creation of 3 new villages

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) today announced that Marawi City registered voters voted to create three new villages in their...

Ramadan begins on March 12 after moon was not sighted, Grand Mufti says

Bangsamoro Mufti Abdulrauf A. Guialani of the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta' has announced that the crescent moon, marking the beginning of Ramadhan, has not...