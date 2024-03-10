Lawmen seize P13.6-M worth of shabu in Indanan, Sulu

COTABATO CITY --- Law enforcement operatives and Army personnel seized P13.6 million worth of shabu from a large-scale trafficker entrapped on Saturday in Indanan town in Sulu.

The sting that led to the arrest of Sakura Badih Astung was laid by agents in Sulu of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with the help of units of the Sulu Provincial Police Office and the military’s Western Mindanao Command.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, said on Sunday that their operation at about noontime Saturday in Barangay Tagbak in Indanan also led to the confiscation from Astung of his mobile phone containing numbers of his contacts in the province and a motorcycle that he used in delivering his illegal merchandise around the municipality and in Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

A companion of Astung, who was supposed to be entrapped too, managed to escape and hurt a soldier under the Army’s 100th Infantry Battalion whom he shot with a pistol a he ran away when he sensed that they have sold two kilos of shabu, costing P13.6 million, to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen.

The wounded soldier was immediately transported to a hospital for treatment.