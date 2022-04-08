Lawyer survives ambush in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY -- A lawyer and his driver survived today an ambush along a busy Santos-Rosal Street, Barangay Rosary Heights 6.

Atty. Ronald Torres was hersading for home on board his armored white Toyota Land Cruiser when gunmen on board a pick-up vehicle opened fire on him shortly before 5 p.m..

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack and the police are still investigating, said Colonel Rommel Javier, Cotabato City police director.

Torres told reporters he has no known enemies and that the attempt on his life could be work related.

Police probe continues.