  Friday Apr, 08 2022 12:40:36 AM

Lawyer survives ambush in Cotabato City

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 21:15 PM Thu Apr 7, 2022
37
By: 
DXMS Radyo Bida Cotabato
The vicitm's bullet riddled car. (DXMS photo)

COTABATO CITY -- A lawyer and his driver survived today an ambush along a busy Santos-Rosal Street, Barangay Rosary Heights 6.

Atty. Ronald Torres was hersading for home on board his armored white Toyota Land Cruiser when gunmen on board a pick-up vehicle opened fire on him shortly before 5 p.m..

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack and the police are still investigating, said Colonel Rommel Javier, Cotabato City police director.  

Torres told reporters he has no known enemies and that the attempt on his life could be work related.

Police probe continues.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lawyer survives ambush in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY -- A lawyer and his driver survived today an ambush along a busy Santos-Rosal Street, Barangay Rosary Heights 6. Atty. Ronald Torres...

UNDP, MOLE-BARMM tie-up takes off

COTABATO CITY --- The United Nations Development Programme and the Bangsamoro labor ministry agreed Wednesday to cooperate in setting up a data...

PRO-12 arrests PRO-13's most wanted person in GenSan

GEN. SANTOS CITY  – The most wanted person by Police Regional Officer (PRO 13) was arrested in Purok VCM, Barangay Sinawal, here on...

Cotelco announces Kidapawan power service interruption

POWER-OFF : KIDAPAWAN AREA WHEN : APRIL 9, 2022 (SATURDAY) TIME : 8:00 AM - 12:00 NN (4 HOURS) Affected areas :Feeder 41 - left side...

BARMM, zero new COVID-19 infections, sa Region 12 may 8

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today announced that nobody was infected with...