LTFRB-12 reopens free ride program for medical front-liners

TIMRA Reports • 09:00 AM Thu Apr 21, 2022
Roel Osano
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board – Soccsksargen office building situated in Koronadal City. (Photo courtesy of LTFRB-12)

KORONADAL CITY – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Soccsksargen  (LTFRB-12) has announced the resumption of their service contracting program called “Libreng Sakay” for medical health workers, among others.

LTFRB-12 Director Paterno Reynato Padua said Wednesday the “Libreng Sakay” started in selected routes that do not need justification in their service contract.

“Libreng Sakay is offered by public utility vehicles (PUV), bus, public passenger vans, modernized public utility jeeps (PUJs), traditional PUJs, and tourist transportations,” Padua said.

He said the biggest beneficiary of the program are the authorized persons outside residents and the health care workers.

“Non-APORs can also avail of the program if they can present a medical certificate or any document to prove that their travel is essential,” Padua said.

For the Soccsksargen region, the national government has allotted PHP280 million for the resumption of the “Libreng Sakay” program.

“Our initial plan is we have to implement it for 60 days,” Padua said, even as he assured that health and safety protocols are strictly observed in their free transportation program.

The  Libreng Sakay program was implemented by the national government to ease the burden of the medical front-liners in getting to their respective workplaces amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. (PNA)

