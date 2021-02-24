Magelco vows to address power interruption woes

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao - The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) is seeking apologies to all its valued member-consumers in the municipalities of North and South Upi, Datu Blah Sinsuat (DBS), Datu Odin Sinsuat (DOS) and Kabuntalan for the unscheduled power service interruption at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.

“It was due to possible sabotage of our distribution lines serving Upi and DBS that caused the burning of one of the power fuses of the 5MVA power substation in Barangay Capiton,” Magelco general manager Engr. Ashary Maongco said.

He said the fault also cut the center phase or Line B of the distribution lines to the recloser and “our field men found out later that some portions of the conductor wires of Line A and Line C were also damaged.”

“First thing in the morning today (Wednesday, Feb. 24) we will conduct testing on our power transformer if it is damaged or not, we will immediately inform you of its development.”

Maongco assured its member-consumers the cooperative is ready to take immediate remedial action if worst situations come.

“Comes to worst that our 5 MVA power substation was damaged, replacement is at hand,” Maongco said.

He stressed that the incident was beyond Magelco’s control but it is facing the problem head on for the immediate restoration of power in affected areas. (end)