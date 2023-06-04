Maguindanao farmers to benefit from BARMM’s P5-M warehouse, solar dryer projects

COTABATO CITY — Cooperative farmers from Maguindanao expect an increase of income after receiving BARMM’s warehouse and solar dryer projects worth Php5 million.

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform’s (MAFAR) Director General for Agriculture Services Dr. Daud K. Lagasi, together with Municipal Councilor Hon. Daud Upam, and Provincial Chief of Agriculture for Maguindanao Saudi Maguindra led the turnover of pavement to Salindao Farmers Marketing Cooperative (SFMC) last May 23 at Brgy. Bialong, Shariff Aguak of the said province.

Director General Lagasi highlighted the significance of the solar drying pavement integrated with the well-designed warehouse. The system aims to revolutionize the drying and storage processes for the cooperative's agricultural produce in Barangay Bialong.

"The system would gear solar energy, enabling efficient drying of various crops, while the warehouse provides a secure and convenient storage facility for their post-harvest,” Lagasi said.

Engr. Ashnaira Abdullah provided construction details of the warehouse and solar dryer. Constructed by Cememp Construction, the warehouse spans 300 sq. m and can accommodate 10,000 bags, while the solar dryer measures 24x50 meters and has a drying capacity of 100-120 bags at once.

Abdullah mentioned, "The warehouse with solar dryer offers ample space for storage, ensuring that agricultural produce remains well-preserved and protected from external factors and reduces post-harvest losses.”

Sheik Muhidin Mohammad Abdulrahman, a member of SFMC's Board of Directors, expressed gratitude to the Ministry for empowering local farmers in Barangay Bialong and enhancing the agricultural value chain in the area.

"Indeed, this warehouse and solar dryer are really blessings to us from the Almighty Allah and MAFAR-BARMM which will help us farmers in enhancing our agri-products for storage and drying while minimizing our losses and cost of our production,” Abdulrahman stressed.

Municipal Councilor Upam highlighted the collaborative efforts and partnerships that made the project a reality for the cooperative. He emphasized the commitment to sustainable practices and rural development.

The turnover ceremony concluded with a symbolic key handover, representing the transfer of responsibility for the solar drying pavement and warehouse to the cooperative. (Kasan Usop, Jr./BIO with reports from MAFAR)