Maguindanao mayors unite versus local ISIS-inspired group

MAGUINDANAO --- Mayors have promised to crack the whip on the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters that has enclaves in this province where recruits are trained on fabrication of improvised explosive devices.

Mayors from across Maguindanao told reporters, at the sideline of Monday’s first ever Bangsamoro peace and Security Summit in Cotabato City, that they have assured, via the leadership of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, to help push Malacañang’s anti-BIFF campaign forward.

The BIFF, espousing hatred for non-Muslims in what is for moderate Islamic theologians a turnaround from teachings on freedom of religion, has a reputation for attacking non-military targets to avenge deaths of members in encounters with state security forces.

The outlawed BIFF is using the flag of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria as its banner.

Monday’s summit was organized by the office of Regional Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo with the support of the region’s chief minister, Hadji Ahod Ebrahim, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Sinarimbo said besides the BIFF, the police and the military are also focused on addressing threats from the Abu Sayyaf in the island provinces of BARMM.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Tuesday he is grateful to the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for embarking on the summit.

Uy is also at the helm of the anti-terror Task Force Central which is in the forefront of tactical activities meant to pluck the BIFF out from Maguindanao and nearby Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato provinces.

The BIFF was founded in 2010 by the radical cleric Ameril Ombra Kato after he was booted from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front for abuses.

The terror group now has three blocs, whose leaders, Kagui Karialan, Imam Bongos and Abu Toraife, are wanted for more than 30 high-profile criminal cases each that are pending in different courts.

Thousands of villagers were displaced from between January to early May due to atrocities perpetrated by the group in towns located in the second district of Maguindanao.

“Only by convergence of efforts, specifically among the Bangsamoro government, the local executives in Maguindanao, the 6th ID and the police, can we neutralize the BIFF. The peace summit was one big stride towards that goal,” Uy said.

Units of 6th ID had secured the surrender of 96 BIFF members via backchannel dialogues in the past seven months.

Police Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, Bangsamoro regional police director, said he is thankful to the mayors in Maguindanao for their commitment to help the government nip the BIFF from its bud.

“The police and the military can’t accomplish that alone. We need the help of the local government units. The PRO-BAR is thankful to these mayors for their gesture,” Ugale said.

A number of LGUs in Maguindanao had earlier declared the BIFF “persona non-grata” via strongly-worded Sangguniang Bayan resolutions.