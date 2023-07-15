Maguindanao Norte residents surrender 36 guns to Army, PNP

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte – Local officials in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Norte on Friday surrendered 36 assorted high-powered firearms, including caliber 50 machinegun, to the military in support to the government’s campaign against loose firearms.

Officials said Saturday that the firearms from local residents and officials in 34 villages to Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Norte were turned over to Lt. Col. Tristram Tolentino, commanding officer ng 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion.

On Friday afternoon ceremonies, these war materials, were turned over to Col. Nasser Lidasan, 6th Infantry Division assistant commander and Police Colonel James Gulmatico, deputy director for operation of the Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Datu Odin town Mayor Datu Lester Sinsuat said the local govenrment is supporting the Army’s disarmament campaign.

Tolentino said the surrendered firearms include Cal .50 BMG machine gun, Cal 50 sniper firle, Cal. 30 Garand rifle, nine M14 rifle, five M16 rifle, two 12 Gauge Shotgun, two M203 Tube Launcher, six 40mm M79 Grenade Launcher, two Rocket Propelled Grenades, five 9mm UZI Sub Machine Guns, a Cal. 22 Basic Assault Rifle, a 38mm Revolver and two 40mm rifle grenades.

Major General Alex S. Rillera, 6th ID commander, lauded the local officials of Datu Odin and the local military commanders for the successful surrender of war materials from the hands of unauthorized individuals.

"Every firearm that we collect from unauthorized persons is equivalent to saving the life of innocent civilians in DAtu Odin Sinsuat town,” Rillera, also commander of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC).

Also on Friday (July 14), the 6th ID announced it discovered an encampment of a local terrorist group in Barangay Salman, Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur with running trenches and abandoned war materials.

Rillera said the operating troops from 40th Infantry Battalion also recovered war materials, including IED components, one magazine assembly with 20 rounds aluminum cap for an M16 rifle, one bandolier, and one chest rig.

Also recovered were assorted personal belongings, construction materials, and cooking utensils.

Western Mindanao commander Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, in a statement, commended the Joint Task Force Central for this accomplishment.

“Rest assured that we will continue to intensify our decisive military operations to prevent the re-emergence of the different threat groups in our area of operation,” Galido told the public.

“With the support of our partners and stakeholders, we are certain that we will soon achieve our common aspiration,” Galido added.