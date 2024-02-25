Marawi buy bust nets 2 drug suspects, recovery of P17K worth shabu

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - In the intensified operations against illegal drugs, combined elements of Marawi CPS/CDEU (lead unit); CDEU Operative, Marawi CPS; DEU/PSOG; 1st PMFC; and 1403rd RMFC, RMFB 14 conducted a buy bust operation, resulting in the arrest of two (2) drug suspects and successful seizure of suspected shabu worth P170,000 in Brgy. Mipantao Gadongan , Marawi City on February 22, 2024.

Marawi City Police Station diclosed that, the operatives carried out the buy-bust operation with PDEA Pre-ops number 30005-022024-0193, with one of the police officers acting as a poseur buyer, resulting in the arrest of the suspects.

During the arrest, a gunshot was heard coming from the suspects' next door, and an exchange of gunfire ensued with one of the suspects, alias "Abola" (at large), who was armed with an unknown caliber firearm, injuring one of the CDEU operatives.

The injured CDEU Operative was immediately transported to Amai Pakpak Medical Hospital for medical treatment and declared stable by the attending physician.

Seized from the suspect’s possession and control were: Five (5) pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 25 grams and SDP of PhP170,000.00; One (1) genuine one-thousand-peso bill placed on top of 169 pieces cut photocopied fake bills (boodle money) used as Buy-bust money; Two (2) Identification Card; One (1) laminated photocopied OR/CR; and One (1) colored black Toyota GLI-Sedan without plate number.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Marawi CPS for proper disposition and documentation and pending filing complaint for violation of R.A. 9165, otherwise known as the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002."

"Our law enforcement personnel's unwavering dedication to apprehending individuals involved in drug-related activities and seizing any amounts of illegal drugs is truly commendable. It reflects our unwavering commitment to eradicating illegal drugs in the Bangsamoro region," said Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police regional director for BARMM.