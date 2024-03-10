Marawi voters say "Yes" to creation of 3 new villages

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) today announced that Marawi City registered voters voted to create three new villages in their city.

The Comelec said 2,123 out of 2,265 registered voters, or a turnout of 93 percent, have approved the creation of new local govenrment unit on last Saturday's plebiscite.

The plebiscite created the following new villages: Barangay Sultan Corobong (created from Barangay Dulay Proper); Barangay Sultan Panoroganan (created from Barangay Kilala); and Barangay Angoyao (created from Barangay Patani).

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco noted that the eight clustered precincts in the three voting centers of Barangays Dulay, Kilala and Patani, opened on time at 7 a.m. Saturday.