  Sunday Mar, 10 2024 10:22:01 PM

Marcos wishes Muslim community ‘meaningful, solemn’ Ramadan

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 21:00 PM Sun Mar 10, 2024
47
By: 
Anna Leah Gonzales
RAMADAN. Muslims pray at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila on Sunday (March 10, 2024). In his message, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is hopeful that the holy month of Ramadan will foster forgiveness for past grievances. (PNA photos by Avito Dalan)

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday joined the Muslim community in the observance of the holy month of Ramadan.

“I am in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters in the country and all over the world on the occasion of Ramadan,” President Marcos said in his message.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting and abstain from worldly pleasures as a means of spiritual discipline and deepening their connection with Allah.

The President said the demonstration of Muslims' faith allows them to create a stronger bond in their communities.

“Ramadan holds special significance as it reminds us of the rich diversity to our cultural and religious tapestry in the Philippines,” he said.

“It is with no doubt that our Muslim brothers and sisters have made invaluable contributions to our nation’s history and heritage, shaping our beloved motherland into the diverse and united country that it is today,” Marcos added.

The President is hoping that Ramadan will strengthen kinship, foster forgiveness for past grievances, and allow a spirit of harmony.

“Together, let us build a future where love and understanding prevail and where the light of hope shines brightly for all,” Marcos said.

“I wish everyone a meaningful and solemn celebration,” the President added. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

North Cotabato police intelligence officer slain in Gen. Santos ambush

KORONADAL CITY - Patay ang isang police intelligence officer ng Carmen Municipal POlice Station ng North Cotabato matapos na siya ay ambusin sa...

PH Navy gunboat intercepts P64-M undocumented tobacco

MANILA – The Philippine Navy (PN) on Sunday announced that one of its patrol gunboats, the BRP Jose Loor Sr. (PC-390), had successfully...

Marcos wishes Muslim community ‘meaningful, solemn’ Ramadan

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday joined the Muslim community in the observance of the holy month of Ramadan. “I am in...

Marawi voters say "Yes" to creation of 3 new villages

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) today announced that Marawi City registered voters voted to create three new villages in their...

Ramadan begins on March 12 after moon was not sighted, Grand Mufti says

Bangsamoro Mufti Abdulrauf A. Guialani of the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta' has announced that the crescent moon, marking the beginning of Ramadhan, has not...