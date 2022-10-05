Marine officer now heads Westmincom

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has designated one of the deputies of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) to serve as acting chief until such time a new one is selected to head the command.

This came after Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr. relinquished his position Tuesday, a day before he turns 56, the mandatory retirement age.

Designated as the acting commander of Westmincom is Brig. Gen. Arturo Rojas, a marine officer and the command’s deputy commander for external defense operations.

Rojas said he will continue to implement all existing plans and programs in the area of operation of Westmincom.

“As I temporarily take over the helm of this command, I pledge my commitment to the mission and sustain the gains set by my predecessor,” Rojas said in his speech.

Rosario, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude to the officers, men, and civilian employees as well as all the stakeholders who supported him during his stint as Westmincom commander.

Rosario, who assumed command on September 23, 2021, is the 14th commander of Westmincom. He belongs to the Philippine Military Academy “Maringal” class of 1988.

“Today, I have mixed feelings of sadness, nostalgia, and happiness. I am sad and nostalgic because I am living behind an organization who I have worked with for quite some time, yet, I am happy and contented because I will now have all the time to be with my family,” Rosario said.

Rosario was awarded the Philippine Legion of Honor medal for his exemplary performance during his stint as the commander of Westmincom.

AFP chief-of-staff, Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, who is the guest and keynote speaker of the change of command, said there are three candidates being considered as the next Westmincom commander.

“Right now, we will be selecting the would-be commander of Westmincom,” Bacarro said.

He said the selection process will pass through the Board of Senior Officers and eventually to the Board of Generals that will recommend the replacement to the President through the Department of National Defense.

It will be the prerogative of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to select who among the three candidates will serve as the new Westmincom chief, he added. (PNA)