  Monday Mar, 28 2022 05:05:48 PM

Mayoral aspirant in Surigao del Sur missing, later recovered by police

TIMRA Reports • 13:30 PM Mon Mar 28, 2022
34
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY -- The police have launched an extensive search for the vice mayor of Tagbina town in Surigao del Sur who has been missing since Saturday.

Officials of the Surigao del Sur Provincial Police Office said Monday mayoral candidate and incumbent Vice Mayor Antonio Adlao was last seen by friends and relatives on Saturday morning in his farm in Barangay Malixi in Tagbina.

(Police Colonel Joseph Boquiren, Surigao del Sur provicial police director, said Tuesday Vice Mayor Adlao has been found. No other details were shared by the SDS police office.)

His motorcycle was found abandoned along a road not too distant from his farmhouse, according to investigators in the Tagbina Municipal Police Station.

Talks have been spreading around in Tagbina purporting that the New People’s Army had asked P200,000 worth of protection money from Adlao money early on.

Residents of Tagbina are convinced NPA rebels could have snatched him for refusing to shell out the amount.

The police have urged the public not to speculate or make nasty conclusions regarding Adlao’s disappearance.

Units of the provincial police have launched a massive search for the missing vice mayor. (John Unson)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Mayoral aspirant in Surigao del Sur missing, later recovered by police

COTABATO CITY -- The police have launched an extensive search for the vice mayor of Tagbina town in Surigao del Sur who has been missing since...

Molester, killer of 5-year-old GenSan girl has 12 old rape cases

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- The now detained 50-year-old carpenter who sexually molested and killed a five-year-old girl here Saturday has 12 rape...

2 dead, 8 hurt in Zamboanga-Sibugay highway mishap

COTABATO CITY --- Two died while eight others were badly hurt when the pick-truck carrying them turned-turtle in a stretch of a national...

BARMM welcomes P277 million investments

COTABATO CITY  – Another multi-million investment has been approved to operate in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM),...

LPA, ITCZ bring scattered rains over VisMin, Palawan

MANILA – A low pressure area (LPA) embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains showers...