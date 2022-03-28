Mayoral aspirant in Surigao del Sur missing, later recovered by police

COTABATO CITY -- The police have launched an extensive search for the vice mayor of Tagbina town in Surigao del Sur who has been missing since Saturday.

Officials of the Surigao del Sur Provincial Police Office said Monday mayoral candidate and incumbent Vice Mayor Antonio Adlao was last seen by friends and relatives on Saturday morning in his farm in Barangay Malixi in Tagbina.

(Police Colonel Joseph Boquiren, Surigao del Sur provicial police director, said Tuesday Vice Mayor Adlao has been found. No other details were shared by the SDS police office.)

His motorcycle was found abandoned along a road not too distant from his farmhouse, according to investigators in the Tagbina Municipal Police Station.

Talks have been spreading around in Tagbina purporting that the New People’s Army had asked P200,000 worth of protection money from Adlao money early on.

Residents of Tagbina are convinced NPA rebels could have snatched him for refusing to shell out the amount.

The police have urged the public not to speculate or make nasty conclusions regarding Adlao’s disappearance.

Units of the provincial police have launched a massive search for the missing vice mayor. (John Unson)