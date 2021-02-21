Metro Cotabato Water District announces water service low pressure for Feb. 24
Water Service Advisory
Low Water Pressure to No Water
February 21, 2021
Metro Cotabato Water District informs that there will be a temporary shutdown (repair of clarifier tank) at Bulk Water Facility in Macaguiling, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, starting at 1:00 pm on February 24, 2021 to 1:00 pm on February 25, 2021.
Because of this, the following areas will experience "temporary low water pressure to no water"
Sultan Kudara Area - Salimbao,
Bulalo, Footwear, Banubo
Cotabato City Area: College / ND Avenue, Kalanganan Mother Barangay (Bucana), Town, Supermarket, Bagua, Lugay-Lugay, Dap-Dap, Tukananes, Datu Siang
Mactan Rock TGV Builders Corp to work. Bulk Water Facility Maintenance Team who immediately finished the repair activity in their plant.
Reminding everyone to store your water.
Thank you very much for your understanding.
MCWD Management