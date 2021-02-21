  Sunday Feb, 21 2021 08:59:11 PM

Metro Cotabato Water District announces water service low pressure for Feb. 24

Local News • 18:30 PM Sun Feb 21, 2021
20
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

Water Service Advisory

Low Water Pressure to No Water

February 21, 2021

Metro Cotabato Water District informs that there will be a temporary shutdown (repair of clarifier tank) at Bulk Water Facility in Macaguiling, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, starting at 1:00 pm on February 24, 2021 to 1:00 pm on February 25, 2021.

Because of this, the following areas will experience "temporary low water pressure to no water"

Sultan Kudara Area - Salimbao,

Bulalo, Footwear, Banubo

Cotabato City Area: College / ND Avenue, Kalanganan Mother Barangay (Bucana), Town, Supermarket, Bagua, Lugay-Lugay, Dap-Dap, Tukananes, Datu Siang

Mactan Rock TGV Builders Corp to work. Bulk Water Facility Maintenance Team who immediately finished the repair activity in their plant.

Reminding everyone to store your water.

Thank you very much for your understanding.

MCWD Management

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Metro Cotabato Water District announces water service low pressure for Feb. 24

Water Service Advisory Low Water Pressure to No Water February 21, 2021 Metro Cotabato Water District informs that there will be a temporary...

South Cotabato Gov. Tamayo tests positive for Covid-19

Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo statement:  Tuesday, February 16 - My last close contact with a confirmed positive patient. Wednesday, February 17 -...

4 cohorts of wanted persons in Barira nabbed by CIDG-BAR

COTABATO CITY --- Police operatives arrested four coddlers of two men wanted for heinous crimes following a brief shootout in Barangay Liong in...

BIFF tagged in foiled Maguindanao roadside bombing

MAGUINDANAO --- Authorities have tagged the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Thursday’s foiled roadside bombing in Shariff Aguak town. The...

Magelco announces Feb 21 power interruption

To All MAGELCO consumer served by Upi Feeder: What: Scheduled Power Interruption Why: Pay-out on every spanning section with have to traverse...