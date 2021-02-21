Metro Cotabato Water District announces water service low pressure for Feb. 24

Water Service Advisory

Low Water Pressure to No Water

February 21, 2021

Metro Cotabato Water District informs that there will be a temporary shutdown (repair of clarifier tank) at Bulk Water Facility in Macaguiling, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, starting at 1:00 pm on February 24, 2021 to 1:00 pm on February 25, 2021.

Because of this, the following areas will experience "temporary low water pressure to no water"

Sultan Kudara Area - Salimbao,

Bulalo, Footwear, Banubo

Cotabato City Area: College / ND Avenue, Kalanganan Mother Barangay (Bucana), Town, Supermarket, Bagua, Lugay-Lugay, Dap-Dap, Tukananes, Datu Siang

Mactan Rock TGV Builders Corp to work. Bulk Water Facility Maintenance Team who immediately finished the repair activity in their plant.

Reminding everyone to store your water.

Thank you very much for your understanding.

MCWD Management