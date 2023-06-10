MIAA exec apologizes as power outage hits NAIA Terminal 3 anew

MANILA – The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) apologized to the public on Friday afternoon as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 experienced a power outage anew.

"Again, we would like to apologize to all the passengers and stakeholders here at Terminal 3 today that were inconvenienced because of this brief power interruption that affected the terminal," MIAA officer in charge Bryan Co said in a briefing,

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) earlier shared that there was power outage at Terminal 3 from 12:52 p.m. to 1:28 p.m., and Co said power was restored at 1:29 p.m.

No flight was cancelled, but the power interruption resulted in the delay of seven flights.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said the power outage has also caused long lines at the immigration counters.

The power generators "are only meant to energize the critical loads of NAIA Terminal 3," said Co.

According to MIAA, a personnel from Meralco subsidiary MServ inadvertently left a testing cable attached to one of the electric equipment which caused the power interruption.

MServ was tapped to lead the full electrical audit of Terminal 3, following the power outage in the same terminal, affecting over 9,000 passengers last May 1.

Last Jan. 1, authorities said a system glitch stalled hundreds of flights and affected around 65,000 passengers. (PNA)