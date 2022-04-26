MILG-BARMM completes 2 village halls in NoCot

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) has announced the completion of two barangay halls in the Special Geographic Area of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Interior and Local Government Minister Naguib G. Sinarimbo said the modern building with Islamic fetures are part of the physical “dividends of peace” brought about the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

CAB is implemented through the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) that replaced the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao following a plebiscite three years ago.

“We continue to work for the betterment of our people and their communities,” he said.

Sinarimbo said aside from barangay halls, MILG are also constructing municipal halls, barangay halls, public markets, Philippine National Police (PNP) stations, public terminals, water systems, tourism centers, and others.

Many of these projects are the planning stage, others under construction, with a few already done and being used now by beneficiary local government units (LGUs).

“Another Barangay Hall building project of the Ministry has been completed. This is in barangay Patot, one of the 12 barangays from Pigcawayan that joined BARMM in the 2019 plebiscite,” Sinarimbo said.

MILG also built and completed the barangay hall for Barangay Olandang in Midsayap, North Cotabato.