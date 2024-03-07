MILG-BARMM trains SK leaders on formulating dev’t plans and budgeting

COTABATO CITY – To capacitate Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials from the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur, the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) provided training on youth officials on barangay youth development plan, investment plan and budgeting processes.

The first batch of SK officials from mainland provinces have successfully concluded the "Training Workshop on the Formulation of Comprehensive Barangay Youth Development Plan, Annual Barangay Youth Investment Plan, and Sangguniang Kabataan Budget Preparation."

Participants actively participated in the discussion and expressed commitment to immediately begin to implement the knowledge they earned during the training.

Held at The Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City from March 5-6, 2024, the workshop witnessed the involvement of SK chairpersons and secretaries from Lanao del Sur, Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Sur, and Maguindanao del Norte.

The sessions were tailored to enhance their grasp of youth development planning and budgeting.

Speakers and facilitators were experts, including Cecilia T Pelobillo, MILG chief of the Barangay and Community Affairs Division, Assistant Chief Alibaer M Pangandaman, Youth Development Officer Settie Ivy C Ampatuan from the Bangsamoro Youth Commission, and Local Government Operations Officer Maurice E Alcala, Nairah O Lomondaya, and Bahiya A Ibrahim.

The workshop aims to empower SK officials, aligning their local initiatives with national and regional youth development plans.

The responsibility now transfers to the second batch, composed of SK officials from the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi to be held in Zamboanga City from from March 7-8, 2024.

Member of Parliament and MILG Minister Atty Sha Elijah B Dumama-Alba, reflecting on the initial batch's success, underscored the pivotal role SK officials play in shaping the future of the Bangsamoro Region.

Emphasizing the need to bridge theoretical knowledge with practical skills for effective youth development, Minister Dumama-Alba highlighted the importance of the workshop in equipping SK leaders with the necessary tools.

As the SK officials continue their transformative learning journey, it aligns with Chief Minister Ahod B Ebrahim's vision for the Bangsamoro Region.

His 12-point agenda places significant emphasis on youth empowerment, recognizing them as key agents of change and progress.