Mindanao's media community mourns Manar's demise

KIDAPAWAN CITY ---- Reporters in Southern Mindanao are mourning the demise of a multi-awarded colleague, a renowned peace and conflict-sensitive broadcast journalist.

Malu Cadelina-Manar, 52, also figurehead of different media blocs in central Mindanao, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

She was manager of the Ronda FM station in Kidapawan City, capital of North Cotabato that also covers 17 municipalities.

In a statement Tuesday, the Kampilan Press Corps, a group of reporters covering the humanitarian programs of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division complementing Malacanang’s Mindanao peace process, said Manar’s death was a big loss to the group.

She was popular for her pro-poor advocacies and production of special broadcast segments promoting human rights, empowerment of women and Muslim-Christian solidarity.

Garry Fuerzas, Bombo Radyo reporter based in Midsayap town in North Cotabato, said Manar was a mentor to companions and was “motherly” in dealing with companions in the print and broadcast communities.

Manar started as beat reporter of the popular station dxMS, a now seven-decade outfit in Cotabato City of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate congregation that pioneered “peace reporting” in Southern Philippines.

The Oblate congregation, whose pontifical base is in Vatican City in Rome, has five radio stations in the south and has also been publishing since 1948 the Mindanao Cross weekly newspaper where Manar was correspondent.

“We are saddened by her demise. We lost a crusading colleague, one who has penchant for defending the poor and helpless,” said Williamor Magbanua of the Catholic station dxND in Kidapawan City, also owned by the Notre Dame Broadcasting Corp. of the Oblate community.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said Tuesday she, too, is grieving over Manar’s death.

Manar is survived by husband, Rey, an employee of the local government unit of Kidapawan City, and two daughters, Carel and Rae Marie.