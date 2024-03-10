MisOcc gears up for a multi-billion-peso ‘ridge to reef’ tourism development

DAVAO CITY - The province of Misamis Occidental is gearing up for a multi-billion-peso tourism development to premiere the tourism landscape of Northern Mindanao.

Governor Henry Oaminal said the provincial government has pipelined several projects. “We have identified our tourism sites and a multi-billion-peso fund is in the offing in collaboration with national government agencies,” he said.

Dubbed “ridge to reef tourism,” Oaminal explained, “We already prepared the blueprint to spur the tourism development vis-à-vis the infrastructure component which will lead to economic growth and generate employment for our people.”

The ridge is highlighted by the scenic Mt. Malindang in Tangub City where the multi-million-peso mountain top Asenso Global Garden sits overlooking the sprawling and beauteous Panguil Bay.

The reef, as planned will feature the 49-hectare Asenso Misamis Occidental Resort and Aquamarine Park (AMORAP) dubbed “The Maldives of Mindanao,” Oaminal emphasized.

The proposed “Maldives” will feature a 150sq. meter villa for both domestic and foreign tourists, he added.

The AMORAP is located along the blue bays of Barangay Libertad Bajo in the Municipality of Sinacaban.

The two Congressional Representatives of the province support the tourism endeavor of the provincial government which has 491 barangays.

Known for being resourceful in accessing funds for his province, Oaminal said the ground has been prepared for the projects which will culminate anytime soon.

“We want our province to be known not just as investment heaven but to be among the top five destinations of Mindanao,” the Governor added.

The province according to Oaminal has many destinations to offer from heritage parks to natural parks “Our resources are distributed from the town to the center from island to the highlands, we are working on it and every Misamisnon is a stakeholder because we push the development from the grassroots to the business districts.”

Every town, Oaminal revealed, has every tourism and economic potential The tourism office has also noted the increasing number of foreign and local tourists visiting Misamis Occidental.

“The ongoing infrastructure projects not only promise a picturesque getaway for tourists but signifies a promising step toward sustainable economic growth development for the province,” Governor Oaminal added.

All the tourism development plan is properly coordinated with the Department of Tourism Northern Mindanao.