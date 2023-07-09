Missing money-lending firm collector found dead

COTABATO CITY --- Villagers found Friday in a secluded barangay in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte the cadaver of a missing money-lending firm collector, stabbed in the chest, both hands and ankles tied, face wrapped with packing tape.

Lt. Col. Julhamin Asdani, Sultan Kudarat municipal police chief, told reporters the slain Ireneo Braga Discuatin, Jr. was an employee of the Khan Dabra Trading in nearby Pigcawayan town in Cotabato province, owned by Indian nationals engaged in money-lending business.

Asdani said they are certain that Discuatin, who reportedly went missing Thursday, was killed somewhere and dumped in a grassy spot in Barangay Ladia in Sultan Kudarat.

Asdani said the victim died from a stab wound in the chest.

Probers found a piece of paper taped on his cadaver inscribed with a hint in Filipino that he was killed for being an “asset,” a common jargon for a police or military spy.

Asdani, however, said they have a theory that it was meant to misled probers and that Discuatin was killed after he was robbed of his cash collections.