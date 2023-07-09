  Sunday Jul, 09 2023 06:12:31 AM

Missing money-lending firm collector found dead

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 17:45 PM Sat Jul 8, 2023
188
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Villagers found Friday in a secluded barangay in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte the cadaver of a missing money-lending firm collector, stabbed in the chest, both hands and ankles tied, face wrapped with packing tape.

Lt. Col. Julhamin Asdani, Sultan Kudarat municipal police chief, told reporters the slain Ireneo Braga Discuatin, Jr. was an employee of the Khan Dabra Trading in nearby Pigcawayan town in Cotabato province, owned by Indian nationals engaged in money-lending business.

Asdani said they are certain that Discuatin, who reportedly went missing Thursday, was killed somewhere and dumped in a grassy spot in Barangay Ladia in Sultan Kudarat.

Asdani said the victim died from a stab wound in the chest.

Probers found a piece of paper taped on his cadaver inscribed with a hint in Filipino that he was killed for being an “asset,” a common jargon for a police or military spy.

Asdani, however, said they have a theory that it was meant to misled probers and that Discuatin was killed after he was robbed of his cash collections.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PNP, BARMM execs meet to improve security in Mindanao

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. has met with Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, chief minister of the Bangsamoro...

Missing money-lending firm collector found dead

COTABATO CITY --- Villagers found Friday in a secluded barangay in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte the cadaver of a missing money-lending firm...

National Gov’t, BARMM sign circular for joint award of energy contracts in Bangsamoro region

COTABATO CITY — The Department of Energy (DOE) of the national government and BARMM’s Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE)...

Over 200 ducks mysteriously died in Koronadal

KORONADAL CITY  – More than 200 ducks have mysteriously died almost at the same time in a remote village here that made its owner suspect...

MILF member nabbed in GenSan for murder charges

KORONADAL CITY  – Police arrested in Gen. Santos City a wanted man facing murder charges during law enforcement operation in Barangay Apopong,...