MOH intensifies diabetes awareness in BARMM

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government, through its Ministry of Health (MOH), is intensifying the awareness of the growing burden of diabetes and the ways to prevent its threat to health.

During the commemoration of World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14, the Ministry’s Non-Communicable Diseases clusters (NCD), in partnership with Cotabato Regional Medical Center, Care Philippines, and the Rotary Club of Cotabato East, conducted free screening for blood sugar and blood pressure, risk assessment using a risk prediction chart, and diabetes self-management education.

Lectures included diabetes mellitus, sick days in diabetes, foot care management, insulin injection, diabetes mellitus diet, and hypertension awareness to BARMM employees.

MOH NCD head Dr. Ehsan Paudac stressed that the NCD cluster has an education campaign for Bangsamoro communities to give awareness of diabetes health issues.

“Halos lahat ng ating limang probinsya ay nagkakaroon tayo ng training. Bawat RHU mayroong representative upang turuan sila kung ano ang mga tamang pamamaraan para maibahagi nila sa ating mga kababayan kung paano ma-address itong diabetes kasama na rin ang hypertension,” said Dr. Paudac.

He also urged the public to exercise regularly and eat healthy foods.

According to Philippine Statistics Authority's (PSA) data as of October 1, 2022, deaths due to diabetes mellitus recorded 16,970 cases or 6.5 percent share, making it the fourth leading cause of death in the Philippines.

MOH Deputy Minister Dr. Zul Qarneyn Abas emphasized that the region's health ministry and its key partners in different sectors are committed to changing the landscape of diabetes in the Bangsamoro region to ensure the quality of life for all Bangsamoro people.

This year follows the theme "Access to Diabetes Care"—a campaign represented by a blue circle logo that signifies the unity of the global diabetes community in response to the diabetes epidemic.