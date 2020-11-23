  Monday Nov, 23 2020 04:32:45 PM

MOLE gives aid to workers in Ranao region affected by pandemic

Local News • 15:45 PM Mon Nov 23, 2020
BPI-BARMM news release
MOLE Minister Romeo K. Sema personally handed over cash assistance to workers in Lanao del Sur and Marawi City

MARAWI CITY — About 2,400 employees in Lanao del Sur and Marawi City affected by the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) pandemic received Php5, 000.00 each from the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE) through its Covid-19 Assistance Program (CAP).

CAP, as one of the special programs implemented by MOLE, aims to lessen the financial burden brought about by the current health crisis.

Ang Ministry of labor and employment ay kasalukuyang nagpapatupad ng mga programa tulad ng Covid-19 assistance, bridging employment program assistance for the youth, partikular ang government internship para sa mga new college graduates, sagip batang manggagawa at community emergency employment,” said Minister of Labor and Employment Romeo K. Sema.

“Our programs, apart from other ministries, are the manifestation of willingness of the Bangsamoro Government to really go through the communities to give its services—this was the marching order of the Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim,” he added.

Simultaneously, 90 beneficiaries under the Sagip Batang Manggagawa (SBM) Program were given Php2, 000.00 each. This program is a livelihood assistance aimed to stop employment of minors that hinders youth education and development.

Meanwhile, Minister Sema, together with Lanao del Sur MOLE Provincial Head Norolain T. Dimaluna, led the ceremonial distribution of personal protective equipments, hand tools/cleaning tools, and hand washing facility to 450 community workers in Marawi City, who are employed under MOLE’s Community Emergency Employment Program (CEEP).

CEEP is an employment program funded by the Government of Japan implemented by MOLE in partnership with the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Hired community workers will be paid on a minimum wage approved by the MOLE, and will be enrolled to PhilHealth and Social Security Services as additional incentive and social protection.

The Government Internship Program (GIP) of MOLE will supervise the 15-day deployment of the community workers to ensure that guidelines and protocols are observed.

Meron po tayong 120 hired interns na nakadeploy sa ibat ibang governmet offices within Lanao del Sur and Marawi City,” said Dimaluna.

GIP is also an employment program of MOLE intended for fresh graduates, looking for opportunities. Hired interns received monthly compensation on a 3-month contract and a certificate of work experience. (Bureau of Public Information)

