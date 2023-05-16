Mom murdered on Mother’s Day

COTABATO CITY - A 30-year-old husband is now in jail for killing his wife with a .45 caliber pistol in Glan town in Sarangani province on Sunday, Mother’s Day.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, on Monday identified the fatality as Yonilyn Cago Segapu, 29, who died instantly from gunshot wounds in the head.

In separate reports to the office of Macaraeg in Gen. Santos City, the Sarangani Provincial Police Office and the Glan Municipal Police Station said Segapu’s husband, Jemar, shot her thrice with a pistol amid a heated altercation in their house in Barangay Kaltuad in Glan.

Relatives told police investigators and reporters who responded to the incident that they first heard Segapu confronting the suspect, inside their house, about his having an affair with another woman before gunshots reverberated through the surroundings.

Barangay officials managed to immediately disarm Jemar and turn him over to the local police.

The couple have two kids, according to Barangay officials and neighbors.