  Tuesday May, 16 2023 07:10:17 AM

Mom murdered on Mother’s Day

TIMRA Reports • 05:30 AM Tue May 16, 2023
36
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY - A 30-year-old husband is now in jail for killing his wife with a .45 caliber pistol in Glan town in Sarangani province on Sunday, Mother’s Day.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, on Monday identified the fatality as Yonilyn Cago Segapu, 29, who died instantly from gunshot wounds in the head.

In separate reports to the office of Macaraeg in Gen. Santos City, the Sarangani Provincial Police Office and the Glan Municipal Police Station said Segapu’s husband, Jemar, shot her thrice with a pistol amid a heated altercation in their house in Barangay Kaltuad in Glan.

Relatives told police investigators and reporters who responded to the incident that they first heard Segapu confronting the suspect, inside their house, about his having an affair with another woman before gunshots reverberated through the surroundings.

Barangay officials managed to immediately disarm Jemar and turn him over to the local police.

The couple have two kids, according to Barangay officials and neighbors. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Mom murdered on Mother’s Day

COTABATO CITY - A 30-year-old husband is now in jail for killing his wife with a .45 caliber pistol in Glan town in Sarangani province on Sunday,...

Cotabato Light explains higher power bills

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light and Power Company customers will see an increase in their recent electricity bills following the effect of higher...

Robbers cart P10M-worth jewelry in Basilan heist

COTABATO CITY - A jewelry store owner lost some P10 million worth of gold jewelry and P250,000 cash in a daring heist by two motorcycle-riding...

NIA employee, daughter survive Maguindanao ambush

DATU HOFER, Maugindanao del Sur – An employee of the National Irrigation Administration today escaped unscathed in an ambush by still unidentified...

BARMM, PNP hold peace and development summit in BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Attaining peace and unity in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao remained a top priority, the BARMM Minister of the...