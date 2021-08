COTABATO CITY - The vaccination rollout, especially in far flung communities in the Soccsksargen region, is expected to go full swing with the arrival of more vaccines against COVID-19.

On Saturday, the Department of Health-Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region received a total of 108,800 vials of Sinovac vaccine for the remaining individuals under A1 to A3 priority groups in the region.