Mother-son governors of Mindanao reject secession calls

COTABATO CITY – More Mindanao leaders are joining the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region's provincial executives in Muslim Mindanao to stand firm for a united Philippines as they reject calls for separation of Mindanao.

Two provincial governors have issued separate statements refusing calls by former Pres. Rodrigo Duterte for a separate Mindanao.

They are Maguindanao del Sur Gov Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu and her son Sultan Kudarat Gov. Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu.

“Mindanao is a mirror of diversity, progress, and preserving peace,” Gov. Mariam Mangudadatu said. “Unity leads to peace, development, and prosperity. Contrary to instability, underdevelopment, and disorder.”

The lady governor added that the separation of Mindanao is not the answer to the problem in the region.

“We affirm that secession is not the answer to Mindanao’s concern. It denies our people the rights embodied by the constitution, including the destruction of our territorial integrity compromising our efforts to build a stronger nation,” she added.

Gov. Mariam Mangudadatu stressed that “the people of Mindanao are vested with rights and political choices conferred by the Constitution and law” as she emphasized that upholding democracy is their “primary consideration” in asserting their rights.

“In the spirit of peace and unity, we turn down any call or movement that aims to destabilize our government and eventually that would divide our nation, much the movement that would separate Mindanao from our beloved country the Philippines,” Mrs. Mangudadatu said.

“We are for one and united Philippines,” she added.

Her son, Sultan Kudarat Governor Ali Mangudadatu, also affirmed his commitment to democracy, inclusivity and justice as he called for unity and one united Philippines, opposing calls for Mindanao secession.

The young Mangudadatu said any Mindanao issue must be resolved without pursuing secession.

“Mindanao’s concerns should be resolved without pursuing secession. Such division would infringe the fundamental doctrines of our Constitution. It would disrupt the interconnected productivity of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao that has long sustained our national economy, and risk fracturing the foundation of our unity and national stability,” Gov. Pax Ali said.

“In the spirit of unity, let us reaffirm our commitment to the principles of democracy, inclusivity, and justice. We must move forward stronger as one undivided nation under a collective objective of stability and progress,” he added.

He noted that preserving peace, heritage and progress in Mindanao compels the Philippines to remain united and undivided, adding that the region emerged as a land of peace, solidarity and progress through a unified approach.

“Thus, it is evident that the course of unity is not merely an option but an imperative to the persistent harmony that leads Mindanao to this day. Termination of armed conflicts in Mindanao is a milestone of the comprehensive peace process,” the governor said.

Earlier, four BARMM provincial governors said the region is proud to assert its identity as an integral part of the Republic of the Philippines.

The statement was issued Friday, the same day BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim opposed calls for the separation of Mindanao.

Tawi-Tawi Governor Yshmael Sali, Basilan Gov. Hajiman Hatama-Salliman, Lanao del Sur Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. and Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abdulraof Macacua emphasized that the Bangsamoro people are “resolved not to regress but to forge ahead together as one indomitable force.”

“We emphatically call upon everyone to maintain an unwavering focus and unity in safeguarding the hard-earned gains of peace, recognizing their indispensable role in driving economic development,” the governor said in a statement.

“Distractions are not an option, as the foundational elements for peace and prosperity are firmly established,” they said.

“This is an impassioned collective call to our constituents and the entire nation, urging steadfastness and unity to achieve our shared aspirations,” the four governors said.

“The Bangsamoro People are resolved not to regress but to forge ahead together as one indomitable force, proudly celebrating our Bangsamoro identity as an integral part of the Philippine Republic.”

Sali, Hataman, Adiong and Macacua also assured their support for the Marcos administration.