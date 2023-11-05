  Sunday Nov, 05 2023 09:37:35 PM

Motorist dead, brother wounded in Basilan machete attack

TIMRA Reports • 20:45 PM Sun Nov 5, 2023
55
By: 
John Felix Unson

COTABATO CITY - Two men killed using machetes a 20-year-old motorist and wounded another in an attack before dawn Friday in Isabela City in Basilan.

In a statement Sunday, the Isabela City Police Station said Juhadi Jahal Ismali died instantly from wounds sustained in the attack that left his 19-year-old brother, Jimhar, badly wounded.

The victims were riding a motorcycle together, on their way home to Barangay Aguada in Isabela City from somewhere, when their attackers flagged them down and hacked them in different parts of their bodies with their long and sharp machetes.

The culprits, Jimsar Bulalin Martines, 25, and Fadzrie Salani Pamata, 26, were eventually arrested by responding barangay tanods and policemen after a long chase.

The Isabela City police confirmed on Sunday that corresponding cases had been filed against the duo.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Motorist dead, brother wounded in Basilan machete attack

COTABATO CITY - Two men killed using machetes a 20-year-old motorist and wounded another in an attack before dawn Friday in Isabela City in Basilan...

Broadcaster gunned down in Misamis Occidental

DAVAO CITY— An independent community radio broadcaster was killed inside his booth at about 5:35 in the morning today Purok 2, Brgy. Don Bernardo A....

Thirty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time

Thirty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading – Malachi 1:14B-2:2B, 8-10 I am a great King, says the Lord of hosts, and my name is dreadful...

Pangalawang kaso ng pamamaril, naitala sa Pikit, Cotabato ngayong araw

KIDAPAWAN CITY - PANGATLO sa biktima ng pamamaril ngayong araw sa Pikit, North Cotabato ang isang Didik Villarubia, nasa hustong gulang na residente...

BSKE 2023 sa Region 12 generally peaceful ayon sa PNP

KORONADAL CITY - Matiwasay pa rin sa pangkahalatan ang katatapos lang Barangay ang Sangguniang Kabataan Elections o BSKE 2023 sa Region 12....