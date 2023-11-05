Motorist dead, brother wounded in Basilan machete attack

COTABATO CITY - Two men killed using machetes a 20-year-old motorist and wounded another in an attack before dawn Friday in Isabela City in Basilan.

In a statement Sunday, the Isabela City Police Station said Juhadi Jahal Ismali died instantly from wounds sustained in the attack that left his 19-year-old brother, Jimhar, badly wounded.

The victims were riding a motorcycle together, on their way home to Barangay Aguada in Isabela City from somewhere, when their attackers flagged them down and hacked them in different parts of their bodies with their long and sharp machetes.

The culprits, Jimsar Bulalin Martines, 25, and Fadzrie Salani Pamata, 26, were eventually arrested by responding barangay tanods and policemen after a long chase.

The Isabela City police confirmed on Sunday that corresponding cases had been filed against the duo.