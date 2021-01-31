MSSD hires 64 new permanent personnel

COTABATO CITY — In line with the successive hiring of new workforce in the Bangsamoro region, the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) appointed 64 new permanent personnel.

MSSD Minister Atty. Raisa Jajurie administered the oath taking of the new employees during a ceremony held Friday, Jan. 29 in the city.

Of the 64 employees, 25 will be designated in MSSD’s provincial office in Maguindanao, 13 in Sulu, 12 in Tawi-Tawi, one (1) in Lanao del Sur B, and 13 for its regional office in Cotabato City.

“This is a good time to be part of MSSD and of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, dahil sa panahon na ito ay nagtatayo tayo ng mas malaking bahay,” said Jajurie.

She also emphasized that with the operationalization of the region’s block grant, her ministry has become more responsive to the needs of the Bangsamoro people.

“Tamang-tama during this pandemic, mas mapapadali sa atin na makakuha ng resources para makapagbigay ng ayuda sa ating mga kababayan,” Jajurie said.

MSSD’s banner programs are Kupkop Program: Financial Assistance for Orphans, Angat Bangsamoro: Kabataan Tungo sa Karunungan (ABK) Program, Kalinga sa may Kapansanan Program, and Bangsamoro Critical Assistance for Indigents in Response to Emergency Situation (CARES).

For its Kupkop Program, MSSD has already provided 2,776 orphans with one-time cash subsidy, and 270 case-managed orphans provided with monthly subsidies.

Under the ABK program, an education assistance for children from low-income families, 18,200 students have already received their subsidies.

Meanwhile, 3,477 persons with disabilities (PWD) have already received financial subsidies under the Kalinga program.

In a video message, Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim congratulated the newly-hired employees, and stressed the important roles they will play.

“As one of the most crucial ministries, MSSD’s mandate, as defined by the Bangsamoro Administrative Code – it shall provide a balanced and responsive approach to social welfare whereby the rights, needs, and interests of all citizens within its jurisdiction, with special focus on the marginalized and vulnerable sectors, including women, children, senior citizens, differently-abled persons, indigenous cultural communities,” Ebrahim said.

Also present during Friday’s ceremony were Civil Service Commission (CSC-BARMM) Director Dominador Gonzales Jr., and Bangsamoro Grand Mufti Abuhairah Udasan who officiated the employees’ oath of ‘moral governance’. (Bangsamoro Information Office)