MSSD inks MOA with PSA-BARMM for CBMS

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-BARMM for the implementation of the Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS). The ceremony took place on January 24, 2024, at the Sheik Makhdum Training Hall, PSA-BARMM, Cotabato City.

The ceremonial MOA signing and turnover of checks, amounting to PhP 72,520,000, were led by MSSD Minister Raissa Jajurie, Director General Mohammad Muktadir Estrella, PSA Officer-in-Charge Regional Director Engr. Akan G. Tula, and Chief of the Statistical Operation and Coordination Division, Edward Donald F. Eloja.

The MSSD-PSA partnership is crucial for implementing the Ministry's mandate to ensuring social protection and providing poverty reduction solutions in improving the living condition of Bangsamoro people.

The PSA’s collection of household data, translated into figures and numbers, will provide MSSD with detailed information to identify priority beneficiaries and determine areas where government services are most needed.

In her speech, Minister Raissa H. Jajurie expressed gratitude to the PSA, stating, “The 72.5 million could be a good investment [for PSA] to have access to actual household data. Similarly, local government units [LGUs] will need this data as, in the next 5 years, social welfare and services will be devolved to the LGUs.

However, the Ministry will retain some region-wide programs catering to the needs of constituents in the BARMM.”

“We want this agreement to be fruitful towards uplifting the lives of our constituents,” added Jajurie.

The CBMS is an organized technology-based system of collecting, processing, and validating necessary disaggregated data that may be used for local planning, program implementation, and impact monitoring while empowering communities to participate in the process.

Also present during the ceremonial signing and turnover were MSSD Chief of Planning Division Jamal M. Ali; and PSA’s statistical specialists, and finance and budget key officials across BARMM.