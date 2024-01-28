MSSD turns over over P50-M worth of checks to Mercury Drug, CRMC, eye clinic, orphanage for health needs of indigent Bangsamoro

COTABATO CITY – In its effort to reach more indigent and vulnerable Bangsamoro across the region, the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) handed over P53,156,000 checks to its partner agencies in a ceremony here last week.

Through the Bangsamoro Critical Assistance in Response to Emergency Situations (B-CARES) program, MSSD provided P40 million worth of checks to Mercury Drug Pharmacy, received by its branch manager Ann Zigra Ykutanen, to expedite the claims process and ensure that patients can immediately receive the medicines they need.

Another P10 million was turned over to Cotabato Regional Medical Center (CRMC) to continue access of indigent Bangsamoro individuals for hospitalization and other medical support assistance.

Through the Older Persons and Persons with Disability Welfare Program (OPPWDWP), MSSD partnered with Glang Eyecare Clinic and received P300,000 to support the visual health needs of indigent older persons in the Bangsamoro region by providing eyeglasses, ensuring they have access to clear and improved vision.

Three orphanages also received checks from MSSD – Insani Yardim Vafki received P1,908,000, Matanog Orphanage Center received P480,000, and Ribat Islamic Center Orphanage received P468,000.

The financial subsidy ensures that children in these orphanages have access to balanced nutrition, education, healthy lifestyle, and secure and caring alternative care arrangements.

Ten Emergency Go-Bags were also distributed to 10 vulnerable families in Sultan Kudarat town to ensure their readiness for any kind of disaster.

The ceremonial turnover and awarding of checks were graced by MSSD Minister Raissa Jajurie, Deputy Minister Nur-Ainee Tan Lim, and Director General Mohammad Muktadir Estrella, with the concerned program focals.