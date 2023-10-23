Municipal health worker killed in South Cotabato gun attack

COTABATO CITY - Police probers are still clueless about the fatal ambush on Friday night of an employee of the Municipal Health Office in Polomolok town in South Cotabato.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said on Monday that the victim, Ezekiel Cruz Evangelista, 42, died on the spot from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Evangelista was riding his motorcycle on his way home to Purok Mauswagon in Barangay Lumakil, Polomolok when he was attacked by two men armed with pistols, positioned along the route.

The suspects immediately scampered away as Evangelista’s motorcycle crashed after he was twice hit with bullets in the head, according to a report by the Polomolok Municipal Police Station to the office of Macaraeg in nearby General Santos City.

Macaraeg said probers are still trying to identify the culprits and their motive for killing the Polomolok MOH employee.