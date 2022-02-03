Murder of Lanao police officer not `rido’ case, clan says

MARAWI CITY --- The family of slain Police Major Omar Tago said Thursday “rido” could not be an angle for the gun attack last Monday that resulted in his death.

Rido means family feud or clan war in the Maranao language.

Tago, a Maranao, was provincial chief for Lanao del Norte of the police’s Highway Patrol Group.

“We have not taken a life from any individual. We are not involved in any rido at all,” his older brother, lawyer Udtog Tago, a senior official of the Commission on Elections in the Bangsamoro region, said.

He said they are wishing for justice for his brother.

Tago and a companion, Kanor Rascal, were killed in a gun attack in Barangay Pagalungan in Sultan Damalondong town in Lanao del Sur on Monday morning.

A third victim, Adam Dirindigun, was wounded in the attack.

They were to attend a prayer rite for a dead relative when they were attacked by five men armed with .45 caliber pistols.

In a statement Tuesday, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region said witnesses have identified the culprits as

Olo Mabaning Muraki, Saminoden Gasa Muraki, Jalaloding Muraki Gasa, Nasrodin Gasa Muraki and Samsudin Muraki.

They managed to escape before personnel of the Sultan Damalondong municipal police station could reach the scene.

The suspects are from Lumbatan town in Lanao del Sur, according to PRO-BAR.

Regional police officials have initially theorized as possibly related to a rido, the attack that killed Tago and Rascal.

The victims belong to Maranao clans in Lanao del Sur province that has high prevalence of rido conflicts rooted to either politics, land disputes, or affront to clan pride and honor.

Relatives of Tago told reporters, however, that they are certain of another motive for his murder, not rido as the police insinuated.