National, BARMM Intergovernmental Relations Body under Marcos admin convenes

DAVAO CITY – First under the Marcos Jr administration, members of the national and Bangsamoro governments gathered here Thursday for the 12th meeting of the Inter-Governmental Relations Body of the Bangsamoro Government and National Government where issues and concerns between the two governments were discussed and resolved.

It aims to strengthen collaborative efforts on how to move the Bangsamoro peace process forward as the Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB) convened, its first under the Marcos administration.

Budget and Management Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman, who serves as IGRB co-chairperson for the national government side, in her opening remarks, noted the body’s recent accomplishments that include the inaugural meeting of the IGRB under the Marcos administration and the successful convening of the Philippine Congress – Bangsamoro Parliament Forum (PCBPF).

“At this inaugural meeting of the PCBPF last Nov. 15, we were able to garner legislative support from the National Government and Bangsamoro Parliament in pursuit of our Agenda for Prosperity for BARMM and Mindanao,” Pangandaman said.

“Everything we’ve done up to this point is a step in the right direction for our shared goal of inclusive prosperity for the whole Philippines,” she said.

“Today, as we continue on this path towards lasting peace and prosperity for BARMM, Mindanao, and the country, I pray that our meeting will be one of many successful meetings in resolving the various issues relating to BARMM,” Pangandaman added.

BARMM Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo said the meeting was cordial and very fruitful.

“The meeting was very cordial, fruitful with issues being resolved and timelines for deliverables clearly established. Beyond this, the host, Special Assistant to the President Secretary Anton Lagdameo made sure that the environment is condusive to building rapport among the participants and ensuring that we work together as one Team to help the Bangsamoro develop as quickly as possible,” Sinarimbo said.

For his part, Minister Mohagher Iqbal, IGRB co-chair for the Bangsamoro Government side, highlighted the instrumental role of the body in the region’s quest for meaningful autonomy.

“The role of the IGR body during the transition period and even beyond, is crucial in our quest to establish genuine autonomy and meaningful self-governance in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region,” Iqbal, also BARMM education minister, said.

“It is along this line that we need to, once again, review the provisions of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) to determine IGR issues that need to be addressed, discussed, and resolved at the level of this IGR Body,” Iqbal added.

Iqbal also encouraged the body to make use of their time “wisely, efficiently and effectively in this exercise, while at the same time, build strong collaborations and lasting relationships along the way. As I always say, once you have ensured good working relations with your counterpart, half of your work is done.” (EOF)