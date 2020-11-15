  Sunday Nov, 15 2020 03:21:03 AM

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 2 die, 32 patients healed, 63 new infections, 49 of whom were from So. Cotabato

HEALTH • 20:30 PM Sat Nov 14, 2020
33
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Sixty-three new COVID-19 cases have been added to the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health reported today.

Of the new cases, 49 were from South Cotabato and Polomolok had 35 new cases.

In a bulletin, DOH said 31 patients have defeated the virus and survived the disease. 

Two fatalities were reported, one each in Cotabato City and Gen. Santos City:

▪️One reported death from General Santos City the 3376th reported confirmed case, 63 years old female. Cause of death is Hypovolemic Shock; Disseminated Intravascular Coagulopathy; Invasive Ductal Carcinoma with Liver Metastasis. COVID-19 Confirmed

▪️One reported death from Cotabato City the 3431st reported confirmed case, 76 years old male. Cause of death Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome COVID-19 Confirmed

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Blessed the man who fears the Lord

  Saturday of the Thirty-second Week in Ordinary Time Reading 1 3 JN 5-8 Beloved, you are faithful in all you...

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 2 die, 32 patients healed, 63 new infections, 49 of whom were from So. Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Sixty-three new COVID-19 cases have been added to the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the Soccsksargen region, the...

'Ulysses' death toll now at 33: NDRRMC

(UPDATED) MANILA – The death toll for Typhoon Ulysses, which has cut a swathe through Luzon, has climbed to 33 as of 11 a.m. on Saturday. In...

IPHO-Maguindanao condemns cyberbullying of health frontliner

COTABATO CITY – Maguindanao's top health official has appealed to the public to help fight coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) instead of...

6th ID, PRO-12 anticipating Dawlah retaliations

KORONADAL CITY - Authorities are guarding against possible attacks by terrorists to avenge the deaths of six members of the Dawlah Islamiya in a...