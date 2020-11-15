NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 2 die, 32 patients healed, 63 new infections, 49 of whom were from So. Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Sixty-three new COVID-19 cases have been added to the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health reported today.

Of the new cases, 49 were from South Cotabato and Polomolok had 35 new cases.

In a bulletin, DOH said 31 patients have defeated the virus and survived the disease.

Two fatalities were reported, one each in Cotabato City and Gen. Santos City:

One reported death from General Santos City the 3376th reported confirmed case, 63 years old female. Cause of death is Hypovolemic Shock; Disseminated Intravascular Coagulopathy; Invasive Ductal Carcinoma with Liver Metastasis. COVID-19 Confirmed

One reported death from Cotabato City the 3431st reported confirmed case, 76 years old male. Cause of death Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome COVID-19 Confirmed