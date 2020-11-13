  Friday Nov, 13 2020 01:21:31 AM

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 3 deaths, 38 new cases and 51 recoveries in Region 12

HEALTH • 21:45 PM Thu Nov 12, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in REgion 12 today reported three deaths due to Covid-19, 38 new cases and 51 patients getting healed fom the disease.

In  bulletin, the DOH-12 reported the following:

▪️One reported death from Cotabato City City the 3288th reported confirmed case, 62 years old female. Cause of death is COVID Confirmed RT PCR Positive Result Cerebrovascular Disease Infarct, Pontomedullary Region, Hypertensive Stage II.

▪️One reported death from Glan the 3298th reported confirmed case, 62 years old female. Cause of death is Cardiac Pulmonary Arrest Secondary to Metabolic Acidosis Secondary to End-Stage Renal Disease Secondary to Diabetic Nephropathy; Anemia Secondary to Chronic Disease; COVID-19

▪️One reported death from Cotabato City the 3329th reported confirmed case, 69 years old female. Cause of death is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome; Severe COVID-19 Confirmed with Critical Pneumonia; Acute Myocardial Infarction, Hypertension Cardiovascular Disease Left Bundle Branch Block, Left Ventrical Hypertrophy in Congestive Heart Failure 4D Diabetes Mellitus Type II Poorly Controlled Hypertension Stage II, Electrolyte Imbalance Hypokalemia.

