NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 4 deaths, 43 new infections, 42 recoveries in Region12

Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - FOUR more Covid-19 patients have died in Region 12 due to novel coronavirus diseases related diseases, the Department of Health today said.

Two of the fatalities were from Cotabato City, one in Glan, Sarangani and one in Tulunan, North Cotabato.

> One reported death from Glan, Sarangani, the 2983rd reported confirmed case, 59 years old female. Cause of death is COVID-19 Confirmed - Critical, Cardiovascular Accident- Thrombotic Massive Impact Right LVCA Diabetes Mellitus Type 2, Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease.

> One reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato, the 3496th reported confirmed case, 57 years old female. Cause of death is End- Stage Renal Disease; COVID-19 Confirmed.

Two (2) reported deaths from Cotabato City:

> the 3521st reported confirmed case, 72 years old female. Cause of death is COVID Confirmed Acute Coronary Syndrome NON-ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction, Killips 2, Cardiovascular Infarction Left Parietooccipital Region, Acute Kidney Injury Secondary to Pre-Renal Azotemia.

> the 3530th reported confirmed case, 52 years old female. Cause of death is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome COVID-19 Confirmed.

DOH-12 also reported 43 new cases and 42 patients getting cured.

