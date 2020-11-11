NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 4 deaths, 61 recover, 33 new cases

COTABATO CITY - The department of Health in the Soccsksargen Region today reported that four Covid-19 patients have died in the region, raisign the death toll to 105.

It also reported that 61 patients have defeated the virus and 33 others have contracted the disease, risign the total number of confirmed cases to 3,252. The number of patients who recovered from the disease rose to 2,487.

Below are the information about the latest fatalities:

One reported death from Alabel the 2795th reported confirmed case, 65 years old female. Cause of death is COVID-19 Critical, Acute Respiratory Failure

One reported death from General Santos City the 2955th reported confirmed case, 66 years old male. Cause of death is Respiratory Failure secondary to Pneumonia High Risk with severe Hypoxemia; COVID-19 severe

One reported death from Glan the 3224th reported confirmed case, 66 years old male. Cause of death is Coronavirus Disease 2019 Confirmed-Critical (RT PCR Positive); Acute Cerebrovascular Bleed; Frontotemporal Left and Right Cerebellum Area; Pneumonia-High Risk

One reported death from Cotabato City the 3246th reported confirmed case, 74 years old male. Cause of death is Acute Pulmonary Congestion Failure Coronary Artery Disease COVID-19 Confirmed