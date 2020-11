COTABATO CITY - Forty-one novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients have survived the disease in Region 12, the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today said.

Thirty-eight new cases were also recorded in the provinces of North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, South Cotabato and the cities of Cotabato and Gen. Santos.

No fatality was reported today, DOH said.