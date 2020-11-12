NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: Again, 2 die due to Covid-19 in Region 12; 52 new infections reported

COTABATO CITY - Two more Covid-19 patients in REgion 12 have died, raising the death toll due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 to 107, health authorities said.

The two fatalities were from Gen. Santos City, 74 year-old male and 67-year-old female, both have co-morbidities.

Also on Wednesday, DOH reported 52 new infections from across the region with 37 patients defeating the virus and were heading for home.