  Thursday Nov, 12 2020 01:14:05 AM

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: Again, 2 die due to Covid-19 in Region 12; 52 new infections reported

HEALTH • 20:30 PM Wed Nov 11, 2020
32
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Two more Covid-19 patients in REgion 12 have died, raising the death toll due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 to 107, health authorities said.

The two fatalities were from Gen. Santos City, 74 year-old male and 67-year-old female, both have co-morbidities.

Also on Wednesday, DOH reported 52 new infections from across the region with 37 patients defeating the virus and were heading for home.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Images in Camarines Sur as Typhoon #UlyssesPH landed Wednesday

MANILA - The Panahon.TV website posted the images to show the impact of Typhoon Ulysses. Rescue operations in Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro due to...

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: Again, 2 die due to Covid-19 in Region 12; 52 new infections reported

COTABATO CITY - Two more Covid-19 patients in REgion 12 have died, raising the death toll due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 to 107, health...

Maguindanao drug buy-bust nets 2 suspects, P15-K shabu

COTABATO CITY – Police collared two drug suspects and seized some PHP15,000 worth of shabu in a drug buy-bust in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao...

6th ID entices NPAs to avail of gov't reconciliation program 

MAGUINDANAO --- The Army’s 6th Infantry Division has expanded its anti-communist insurgency initiatives but the gates of its camps remain...

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 4 deaths, 61 recover, 33 new cases

COTABATO CITY - The department of Health in the Soccsksargen Region today reported that four Covid-19 patients have died in the region, raisign the...