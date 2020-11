COTABATO CITY - More and more patients are winning the battle against novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Region 12, the Department of Health (DOH-12) today said.

As of 6 p.m., the region recorded 57 patients to have recovered fromt he virus, raising the total number of recovered patients to 2,715.

Today, DOH-12 also recorded 34 new infections with no fatality.

